Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Barrister Omosetemi Agbede Nwashindi is an extraordinary police officer. Standing at an intimidating height of 6.4 feet, the superintendent of police did not miss her calling. A law graduate, she has held various positions in the police force, and is now the commanding officer, Delta State Special Protection Unit, Base 25, Asaba.

In this interview with Daily Sun, Nwashindi speaks on the prospects in her job and her dreams of becoming Nigeria’s Inspector-General of Police one day…

What does your new role as a commander entail?

It is a great task for me because men have been commanders. But I had hoped that one day I would be a commander and I will be the first female Inspector-General and that dream has to come to pass. Today, I am the commander of a unit. Someday, again, I will be the first female IGP, by God’s grace.

As long as my Lord lives, word of the mouth cannot stop me because I know where I am going. My new position is an indication that I am being recognised. They found me worthy to head the unit that upholds discipline, especially at this moment.

For me, it is not a burden because I have always had passion for police work. I am on higher ground and I enjoy it, even though it is tough work. I see my duties as responsibilities and not necessarily as a task or major challenge. I see it all as an added assignment and I have been having a good run, thanks to my AIG and other bosses who have been supportive.

As commander of a unit, you have much on your hands to battle with because you have no one else to push it to other than to take responsibility. It is like being moved to the position of a manager in a large institution. You are at that point not just managing people, but also designating people to duties and responsibilities. So, I create tasks, delegate people to handle them and get the results. It is a higher responsibility for me.

The police force is a no-go area for most ladies; where did you get that passion from? As a child did you foresee that one day you would be a cop?

Yes, I had this dream as a child of wearing the police uniform. I fell so much in love with that uniform. I said to myself, one day, I will become the Inspector-General of Police. I didn’t know how I could get there but that journey has led me to where I am today.

With all sense of modesty, I have seen a lot of young people who have taken me as their role model. They like and admire the police force because of me so much so that, on a second thought, they would be glad if they enlisted in the police or take a shot at a career in the force. That is a thing of joy for me because, whatever you do, you should show good example. That is an indication that you are doing it right. If I could convince people to the extent that they want to join the force by my work and physical appearance as a commander, it means that I am certainly on the right track. So, to answer your question on whether I foresaw myself being a police officer before I joined the force, I would say yes.

When I was growing up, my father used to tell me that what was worth doing at all was worth doing well. I wished to be a police officer. I worked towards it and, today, I am in it. I actualised my dream because I had the opportunity. My parents also encouraged me. My father, the late Justice Segun Agbede, was my backbone. After graduating from the Law School, I joined the force. Today, I am a lawyer and a commander.

Looking back, do you have any regrets about that decision?

I have no regrets because, while I was growing up, I believed that I would be a lady in uniform; today, I bless God. I have always had passion to save people, to save lives. I also recall that, when I was in primary school, my mates used to call me whenever they were bullied or oppressed by same sex or the opposite sex, and I would champion their cause and ward off the oppressors.

Maybe, in a way, God prepared me for this and, gradually, I was doing it without realising it.

What does being a policewoman mean to you?

Right now, I am looking inwards. Policing is a profession. It is angelic because you could be sleeping late in the night and someone calls you that he or she is being attacked and you get up, mobilise people to the scene. With that, lives are saved and properties recovered or protected. I don’t think anyone can just be called upon to do that. Again, I do not think that it is everyone that would stand up like that to go and rescue anyone. So, I see police work as being angelic and I am grateful to God that I am doing such a job. It is an uncommon profession when you are a police officer. I am glad to be a police officer and, if I return to this world again, I would still be proud to be a police officer.

Who has been your mentor?

I would say that my mum has been my mentor. She has a strong character. She does not give up on anything. She believes that, with a strong, hard push, a mountain can shift. She brought us up that way.

That is why, when I come across any challenge in my work as a police officer, I do not budge or give up to the challenge. Secondly, I got inspired by my late husband. He would always tell me to be focused, no matter what I am going through, because the end justifies the means. These two people have really inspired me in life.

After joining the police, was there a moment when you thought of giving up?

That was when I was at the Police Academy. My first experience of grounding in the academy was horrible. As a fresh graduate, straight from the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), I was drilled. I mean rigorous training, but I came prepared, so I overcame it. Initially, it was not easy. The parade, which took place every day, was not encouraging. The blowing of the bugle that woke us up in the dark at 5am was very disturbing.

In the morning, we were forced to run, and did all sorts of exercise. All the things we did were overwhelming to me. All that really took some time to sink into my head. I thought the one we encountered during the NYSC period was tedious but when I got to the Police Academy, I realised that what we did at the NYSC camp was a big joke. At the end of the day, that training toughened us, because we are not meant to be the usual regular persons when we go out on assignments on the road. We are trained tough so that we can weather tough moments on the job.

Also, we were trained to be civil so that, no matter what condition we find ourselves, we could still remain civil. It was tough. And from there, we moved to the mobile police training, where you are woken up in the morning and you stand up and start jogging. Everything with mobile police training is ‘force.’

Even when we were to eat, we were told that we could only know when we start eating our meal, but do not know when we would stop, which meant that you could just be taking your first two spoons of food when the bugle is blown and you must drop your food and move. During that period I had figured myself to be a trained police woman with virtually no regrets.

What are some of the challenges you have encountered so far on this job?

The only challenge I have faced so far is the issue of equal opportunity that is not given to the female and male on the job. The male folk have more opportunities than the females. I bless God for my life today because I have risen above what I saw as a challenge at the beginning, where women did not tread on the job. I now tread there because it has been my determination to tread where men tread, and tell them that what the men can do in the force, the women can do better.

Have you had any close-to-death experience so far in your career?

Yes, I have had. I am a very inquisitive person. I always want to learn. When I was at the Kano State Command, I was the most senior person in my division then. I was DCO and the commissioner of police, then AIG Idris, called on the radio that the most senior officer should lead the team and go to a place where robbery was taking place. I mobilised with my team and we moved to the scene. I went there not minding I was a woman and we faced the robbers and recovered five AK 47 rifles, 10 magazines, a huge sum of money and so many things. We took the loot to the CP and he was happy with me. He said, “So you are the woman that led the team against the robbery operation? You will go far.” I was so excited. Though, before the incident, I was brave, I had already signed for a pistol. That was how I was part of the team, we ran into a shoot-out. I held unto my pistol as there was firing and cross-firing. It was no joke. It was a heavy exchange of fire. At a point, I had to summon courage and the men ran away as the exchange of fire was raging on. I also prayed to God that He should forgive my sins just because of my national assignment, accept and take me into His kingdom.

The CP of Kano State then, former IGP Ibrahim Idris, was surprised. I remember he told me that I was a focused woman. That was a near-death experience for me. I will not say that it scared me, I would rather say I realised then that there is a thin line between life and death.

What is your message to young ladies who may consider enlisting in the police?

I am happy to be a role model to many youths. I desire to continue to mentor some of them. My message to them is to work hard and add value to themselves. Success is not contagious. You cannot be successful just because you are attaching yourself to people. I urge young girls to pursue success by themselves. When you are successful, you will stand out.