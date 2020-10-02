By Tony Ogaga

The old adage which says: ‘Pay now, play later’ aptly captures the philosophy of Chidiebele Onu, the boss of Don Maserati Classic, a fast rising business and fashion brand. At a time his peers where busy living extravagant lifestyles, he remained focused chasing his dream. Little wonder today, Don Maseratte Classic is a brand to reckon with in the Nigerian fashion and business space. And recently he marked his 28th birthday in grand style at an event that attracted the crème de la crème of the Nigerian fashion industry at an exclusive shindig.

Speaking with The Sun Newspapers, the business savvy boss of Don Maseratte Classic who is a native of Kerefi in Nkanu east LGA of Enugu State said: “I am glad that today I have added another year. I am overwhelmed by God’s blessings on my life. The journey has been rough but the Good Lord has been my strength. Don Maseratte Classic as a brand is an inspiration from God and in the next 10 years, I see myself competing with international brands. I am passionate about the less privileged. My dream is to raise as many poor and needy out of poverty through my brand. I am happy celebrating my 28th birthday today and I am leaving no stone unturned in celebrating the good life and thanking God for how far I have gone in life and business.”

Today he is a role model to many but once upon a time, the award-winning business mogul who has been in the fashion industry for over a decade was born without a silver spoon and growing up he lived hand-to-mouth. However, with sheer dint of hard work and a tenacity of purpose, the Enugu State-born businessman has clawed his way up the steep slope of life and found success.”