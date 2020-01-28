Senator representing Adamawa Central Senatorial District, Hajiya Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed (Binani) yesterday said she has decided to give out 698 empowerment tools to the people of her district without party, ethnic or religious affiliation.

She said all the equipment were for the benefit of all in Adamawa Central District, in order to create jobs.

Ahmed listed the items to include irrigation water pumps(100); sprayer kits (570); rice milling machines (14) and tricycles (14). She also promised to provide hand motorized-boreholes in all the seven local governments in her district.

Also, the senator gave 139,000 free exercise books to Junior Secondary Schools in the senatorial district.

In her address, the senator said the various items were procured through constituency project.

“In October last year I sponsored an empowerment programme for 385 youths and women through various trainings for skill accusation in various trades and occupations. They have by the end of last December concluded various trainings and we are now waiting for the issuance of certificates and starter packs for them to be on their own or even become employers of others,” she said.

“We are here today to distribute various items procured through constituency project to empower our people. “For the purpose of clarification, the earlier listed items will be distributed proportionally to all the seven local government areas in the district’’ she stated.