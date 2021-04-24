Having worked with a number of broadcast organisations including Myradio 101.1FM Owerri, Real 99.1FM Aba, Solid 101.1FM Enugu, and TMY Radio, Lagos, young and talented On Air Personality, Naomi Rashidat Adams boasts of an intimidating profile.

But then, according to the broadcaster, her most memorable moment was an encounter she had with an HIV positive woman. “My most memorable moment was a day a woman called in and confessed she was HIV positive. At that moment, I felt so devastated, I really felt deep pity for her,” she stated.

Aside being career driven, Naomi Adams also looks forward to settling down with her dream man. “I’m single and not in any relationship at the moment. However, when time for marriage comes, my husband must be God fearing, supportive, caring, attentive, loving and rich; that is the most important part.”