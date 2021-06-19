Rising star, Aluko Oluwatosin professionally known as Ginny has assured his fans that his upcoming extended play(EP) will give answers to every soul-bearing God’s gift and beyond.

The singer made this known in a recent chat while announcing his soon-to-be-released upcoming EP titled ‘Heavy Crown’.

While revealing what his fans should expect on the eight-track EP, he said “My fans old and new should expect music that gives people answers, I know everyone has a gift and most people battle with using the gift, some are anxious and worried, some get tired and begin to see the gift as a burden. I felt all this way too and still feel so you know, the EP is answers to every soul-bearing God’s gift and beyond”, said Ginny.

He further disclosed why he named the EP ‘Heavy Crown’, he said “It is the name before God blessed me and gave me an insight on what the journey of the project would be. I had come up with multiple names but when I got this name in my head I knew it was It. The crown symbolizes royalty, power, it shows that you are bearing something, that you carry something, some recognize it as a gift, some thinks it is a curse but me coming to know and also being conscious that I have been blessed with a talent (making music that gives people the answers).”