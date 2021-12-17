Multi-talented Afrobeats/Afropop singer and songwriter, Oyetundun Omolade Rachael also known by her stage name, Ladé has released a soulful body of art titled, Omolade, the EP, which was borne from months of gratitude, determination, love and heartbreak.

Ladé started her music journey when she was young and by the age of nine, she realized that she loved singing. So, she began singing in church and during her lone time in the bathroom.

Speaking on what inspired the EP, Ladé says, “When I think back to how intense the year started off and how far we have come with each passing month, I am always grateful. Mentally, we all have been through a lot. I decided to put out this body of art because I finally realized life is too short, and getting laid off recently gave me the spark. I needed to get out there and do what I’m most passionate about.”

Asked about her favourite song on the EP and why, Ladé says, “My favourite track would be Sing. The song is my favourite because it speaks volume. From the lyrics, you would know it shows my deepest gratitude and how thankful I am to God and his grace for bringing me this far. The EP is just solely about me, I want everyone who listens to it to genuinely feel and experience me. This is one rare and distinct side of me that my fans have never heard before.”

