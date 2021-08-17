From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

A housewife, Oladunni Adebori, has urged the police in Ondo State to investigate her ex-husband, Mr Raphael Ajijolaoluwa, over the death of their six-year-old daughter, Esther Ajijolaoluwa.

Oladunni formally divorced Raphael in 2019 but her daughter was living with her former husband.

She said the young girl was in the custody of her father following a court order and allegedly died last week, saying that she was not informed before her remains were interred.

In a petition by her lawyer, Mr Mufutau Adegboye, addressed to the Ondo State Commissioner of Police and made available to our correspondent, the woman alleged that there were indications that the child could have been kidnapped or used for ritual purposes and was not dead as claimed by her ex-husband.

According to her, the girl was hale and hearty the last time she saw her in school and wondered what could have happened to her that she did not know about.

She urged the police to exhume the corpse if actually, she was dead as claimed by the father.

The petition reads in part: