Nigerian social media expert, Akinwumi Damilola Michael has revealed how he started his career as a media personality as well as his experience working with notable Nigerian celebrities. Michael, a Materials Engineering graduate of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), stated that hard work and consistency brought him the fortunes he is enjoying today.

The content specialist and public relations consultant added that although it hasn’t been easy working with the likes of Chioma Okereke, DJ Baddo and LAX among others, his doggedness and humility paved the way to success for him.

“I remember how I started my career as a media practitioner. It was really a tough decision to make at the time because there were many discouraging activities out there, and discouragement from people already practicing. Working with some celebrities wasn’t an easy task but with the grace of God, I worked really hard. I was also consistent in my commitments which I think is paying off now. In order to achieve great results when dealing with celebrities, humility and passion is key, “ he said.

Michael who hails from Ekiti, added that he started his career in Dockthor Media, a self-owned business. Meanwhile, he also freelances for Fiverr and Upwork while also dabbling into product photography and editing.