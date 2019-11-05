Tony John, Port Harcourt

Former senator representing Rivers South East, Magnus Abe, has declared that the cause of the lingering crisis in the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, was the unconstitutional decision of the party leader to expel him and others sympathetic to his (Abe) governorship ambition.

Also, Abe said he has no political relationship with Governor Nyesom Wike, stressing that he (Abe) belongs to APC, while the governor belongs to People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

The senator made the statements yesterday, when he met with journalists in Port Harcourt, saying the crisis that engulfed APC would have been averted, if the leader had not unilaterally taken a decision against the wish the party stakeholders.

“Nigerians are aware that the crisis in the APC in Rivers has its origin in the unconstitutional decision of the leader party in the state, to summarily expel me, and other leaders of the party who are sympathetic to my governorship ambition for no discernible reason.

“He (party leader) announced this publicly during a meeting of party stakeholders at the Dome. He said Abe and those sympathetic to him must leave the party and went further to state he was ready to destroy the party in Rivers State to achieve that objective.

“Despite pleas of several leaders present at that meeting. In fact, Loolo Ibieneye told him that the path he has chosen was not only unconstitutional, but will lead the party to disaster,” Abe said.