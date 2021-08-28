From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The police in Ondo State have arrested a 45 year old school teacher, Nelson Akinsowon, who has allegedly been having carnal knowledge of her 17 year old daughter since she was 10 years old.

The suspect was arrested and detained by the police in Ondo, headquarters of Ondo West Local Government Area of the state after his daughter reported to family members that he routinely had sex with her.

A family member confirmed the incident and said that a complaint of child abuse was reported at the station.

He added that the family confirmed that the man has been having carnal knowledge of her daughter.

The teenager explained that her biological father started sleeping with her and molested her for seven years, since her mother packed out of her father’s house due to irreconcilable differences.

The young girl said her father started sleeping with her at age 10, saying that ”my father is a Secondary School teacher. He has been sleeping with me since 2014 when I was 10 years old till July, last month.

“My mother is no longer staying with us because of her health issues and my father married another wife. My father’s wife preaches to me about keeping myself from men until I am married, not knowing that my father has been sleeping with me.

“I could no longer bear it and there was nobody I could tell this to because he always threatened to kill me if I expose his action.

“This made me run away from the house till I was invited by the police to come to the station, she added.”

The suspect, Akinsowon who denied the allegation, said “It was her mother that cooked up the story against me just to tarnish my image in the society because she is no longer staying with me as my wife. I never slept with my daughter.”

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Funmi Odunlami confirmed the arrest of the school teacher and said investigation has commenced into the matter.

She assured that the command would get to the root of the matter, saying the suspect has denied sleeping with his daughter.

