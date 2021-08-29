“I could no longer bear it and there was nobody I could tell this to because he always threatened to kill me if I exposed his action. This made me run away from the house till I was invited by the police to come to the station.”

The suspect, Akinsowon, who denied the allegation said: “It was her mother that cooked up the story against me just to tarnish my image in the society because she is no longer staying with me as my wife. I never slept with my daughter.” The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Funmi Odunlami, confirmed the arrest of the schoolteacher and said investigation into the matter had commenced. She assured that the command would get to the root of the matter.