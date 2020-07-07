Lukman Olabiyi

An Ogun State based pastor, Oluwafemi Oyebola have been arrested by the state Police Command for raping his own biological daughter (name withheld).

44- years – old Oyebola was in charge of Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), Ogo Oluwa parish, Owode-Egbado was arrested following her daughter’s complaint.

According to the 24- years – old victim, her father has been forcefully having carnal knowledge of her since 2015 when she was 19- years – old shortly after the demise of her mother.

She further alleged that she got pregnant for her father three times of which her father took her to a nurse where those pregnancies were aborted.

And after the third abortion, the suspect did family planning for her so as not to get pregnant any longer.

The victim in her report to police at Owode-Egbado Divisional Headquarter, stated that

having realized that her father was all out to ruined her life, she ran away from the house and reported to an Non Governmental Organisation, Advocacy For Children And Vulnerable Persons Network, which consequent took the case and lodged complaint on her behalf at the police station.