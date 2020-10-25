Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, daughter, Zahra Buhari-Indimi, has absolved her father from blame over the discovery of palliatives in warehouses across the country by youth who have continued to loot the items.

Her post on her verified Instagram handle @ mrs_zmi, came followed the discovery of undistributed COVID-19 palliatives in warehouses across the country.

According to her, her father has done his part by distributing the items but others have apparently deprived the people of the benefit.

Zahra said with the discovery, Nigerians now know that the president is not the problem.

“Now that people confirmed that Buhari distributed enough palliatives nationwide, it is clear Buhari is not our problem,” she posted.

Over the weekend, the rage continued unabated as hungry and angry Nigerians stormed government COVID-19 palliative warehouses in different cities to loot goods.

From Abuja FCT, Buruku, Jos Plateau state, Iwo Oyo state, Uyo Akwa Ibom state, Calabar Cross River, Osogbo Osun state to Benin City Edo state, among others, youth had a field day stripping stores of their contents despite attempts by security personnel to stop them.

Many were heard wondering aloud in viral videos of the looting why there are so much palliative goods stored away in warehouses in the midst of hunger and starvation.

Some said the items were purchased with tax payers money, saying that the people have decided to take back what belongs to them.

Others were angry that some of the palliatives donated by Coalition Against CACOVID-19

found their ways to the private warehouses of politicians including that of the Majority Leader of the House of Assembly, Sanai Agunbiade.

After his warehouse was raided by the rampaging youth, Agunbiade explained that he wanted to distribute them on the occasion of his birthday.