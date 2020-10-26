Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari’s daughter, Zahra Buhari-Indimi, has absolved her father from blame over the discovery of palliatives in warehouses across the country by youths who have continued to loot the items.

She stated this in a post on her verified Instagram handle @ mrs_zmi, which followed the discovery of undistributed COVID-19 palliatives in warehouses in some states.

Zahra said her father had done his part by distributing the items, but lamented that others apparently deprived the people of the benefit.

Zahra said with the discovery, Nigerians should know that her father was not the problem.

“Now that people confirmed that Buhari distributed enough palliatives nationwide, it is clear Buhari is not our problem,” she posted.

Over the weekend, the rage continued unabated as hungry and angry Nigerians stormed government COVID-19 palliative warehouses in Abuja, FCT; Buruku, Jos, Plateau State; Iwo, Oyo; Uyo, Akwa Ibom; Calabar, Cross River; Osogbo, Osun; Benin City, Edo, Yola, Adamawa; Ekiti; Ilorin, Kwara; Lagos among others, looting their contents despite attempts by security personnel to stop them.

Some were heard wondering aloud in viral videos depicting the looting why the palliatives were hoarded in warehouses in the midst of hunger and starvation by citizens.

Some said the items were purchased with tax payers money and that the people had decided to take back what belonged to them.

Others were angry that some of the palliatives donated by Coalition Against CACOVID-19 found their ways to private warehouses of politicians, including that of Majority Leader, House of Assembly, Lagos, Sanai Agunbiade.

After his warehouse was raided by the rampaging youth, Agunbiade, however, explained that he wanted to distribute them on his birthday.