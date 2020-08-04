JOE EFFIONG,UYO

Akwa Ibom State commissioner for information and strategy, Mr Ini Ememobong has sensationally revealed that his family were very emotional about his appointment based on his father’s previous experiences.

Speaking at a dedication service organised in his honour by the Church of Christ, 144 Aka Road Uyo, Ememobong, who hitherto was the state publicity secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said his father, Chief Ememobong Essien, was even more emotional because he was thrice dropped from appointment in the past.

” My father had worked with almost all administrations in the past and three times he was was nominated for appointment and three times he had ironed his suit and prepared for the swearing-in only to be dropped at the last minute.