JOE EFFIONG,UYO
Akwa Ibom State commissioner for information and strategy, Mr Ini Ememobong has sensationally revealed that his family were very emotional about his appointment based on his father’s previous experiences.
Speaking at a dedication service organised in his honour by the Church of Christ, 144 Aka Road Uyo, Ememobong, who hitherto was the state publicity secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said his father, Chief Ememobong Essien, was even more emotional because he was thrice dropped from appointment in the past.
” My father had worked with almost all administrations in the past and three times he was was nominated for appointment and three times he had ironed his suit and prepared for the swearing-in only to be dropped at the last minute.
” So today is that inauguration of my father that I did not see as a child. I thank God he is alive to see it and my children have also witnessed what I wasn’t privileged to see.”
The commissioner thanked Gov Udom Emmanuel and his family for embracing him without segregation eversince he was introduced to them, as well the immediate past state chairman of PDP, Obong Paul Ekpo, for believing in his abilities.
“I always say, there’s no self-made man. Our greatness depends on the people we serve.”
While thanking the ministers of the church for hosting the dedication, Ememobong, who read the only two Bible passages in Psalm13: 1-6, and 1Kings 3: 7-14, on the occasion, asked for continuous prayers from the ministers of the church for him.to succeed; ” and even after I have succeeded, continue to pray for me. It is not an event but a process.’
Speaking on behalf of the church, Evangelist Emmanuel Inyang advised the new commissioner to always look up to God as the author of wisdom just as Solomon did, by asking Him for direction.
Inyang however added; “But don’t be like Solomon who later lust after women to the point of getting 700 wives and 300 women. Whenever we are given opportunity to serve, we should put God first.”
He called on the ministers of the church and the entire congregation to pray for the commissioner for wisdom and God’s protection.
Leave a Reply