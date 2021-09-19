From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

First son of Igwe Alex Edozieuno, the former traditional ruler of Mkpunando community in Aguleri who was killed by gunmen recently, Prince Chinedu Edozieuno, has raised the alarm over threats to his life.

Chinedu said that he started receiving threats when he began taking steps targeted at uncovering the killers of his father and the reasons behind the dastardly act. He said that those threatening him called with an unknown number and had asked him to drop the case or get his father’s treatment.

Igwe Edozieuno, who was killed on Friday, September 10, with his driver, Chukwuemeka, along Ezu Bridge, Otuocha, was one of the 12 monarchs suspended last year by Governor Willie Obiano for visiting President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja with Prince Arthur Eze, an international oil mogul. He was subsequently dethroned by the governor.

The Mkpunando prince, Chinedu, who spoke to newsmen on Sunday, however, wondered why the state governor, Obiano, who is his father’s kinsman and age grade, was yet to visit or commiserate with the family over their loss.

“My father and the government had been friendly and I am a Senior Special Assistant to the Governor. My father and the Governor are from the same town and were age mates.

“It is curious that since my father’s assassination, the Governor has not shown any concern. He has not called to commiserate with the family or pay a visit.

“Meanwhile, since I started reaching out to the police following the assassination of my father I have been trailed by unknown persons.

“This poses danger to my life. I also receive calls asking me to drop the case even as some people I suspect have a hand in the killing of my father jubilate openly.

“As soon as news of my father’s assassination broke out, we heard that some people started celebrating.

“When I complained to the police, they asked me how I was sure they had a hand in my father’s death”, Prince Edozieuno lamented.

“I call on the president, the Inspector-General of Police and security agencies to come to my aid so that those who killed my father will not kill me also”, he pleaded.

