By Lukman Olabiyi

Third son of first civilian governor of Lagos State, Alhaji Lateef Jakande, Seyi yesterday the last moment of his late dad.

According to Seyi, the late Jakande died as a progressive politician, and also revalidated his membership with All Progressives Congress (APC).

He revealed this while to journalists at the resident of his late dad in Ilupeju, Lagos.

Jakande, a former journalist became governor of Lagos State in Nigeria from 1979 to 1983, and later was Minister of Works under the Sani Abacha military regime.

The former governor breath his last breath while sleeping on Thursday, around 11: am in residence.

Revealing his last moment, Seyi disclosed that his late dad was hale and hearty before his demise. He said his father live a fulfilled life and had left a big vacuum in society due to his kindness, philanthropic lifestyle and service to humanity.

“He revalidate his APC membership on Wednesday, and this morning, he had his breakfast and sleep but around 11: am, his aid observed that he was no longer breathing so, he called for medical personnel to examine. However, medical personnel confirm that he was no more”,

Also speaking on demise of late Jakande, one of his daughters, Ganiyat Bola Jakande, said his father death was a great loss and he will forever be missed for his impact and contribution to the society, most especially, Lagos State.

“My father is very caring, loving father and at the same time he is a disciplinarian, he is a no nonsense person, and his love for less previlege people can be compare to none”, she said.

One of the sister of the deceased, Mrs. Omololu Osinuga, described his late brother as loving and caring person who was companionate in serving humanity.

Osinuga who came in from America last week Friday to see his late brother, also shared her last moment with him