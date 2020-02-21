Rita Okoye

Ugbaja Emeka Augustine aka Dr Whyte is the CEO of US-based music outfit, Southnice Records. He shares with TS Weekend his plans to discover and promote raw talents in Nigeria, most especially, those who hail from Delta State.

How has the western culture influenced your perspective as a music entrepreneur?

America is a very professional country; everything there is done with excellence. There is a unique structure in the entertainment business. There is no specialization in the entertainment industry in Nigeria that is why we are still struggling. Everything done in America is through division of labour. Everyone knows their area of specialization and they don’t try to do everything on their own. This is what I have been exposed to and I have come to realize that this is why our system is failing, because everyone is trying to do everything that they are not trained to do.

What do you think is killing the entertainment industry in Nigeria most especially in Delta State?

It’s lack of structure, inadequate training, and lack of funds and support from the government. The government should design and implement policies that would help harness the pool of talents we have in Delta State.

What are your plans for the entertainment industry in Delta State?

I intend to invest in talent development for young people who are gifted in music and entertainment to have a reason to live their dreams. I have already started this by setting up a record label, Southnice Records, and we currently have an artiste, Beevlingz. This year, we are planning to have a big talent hunt in Delta State to discover people we intend to sponsor.

This will help put the state on the entertainment map. The more talents we have like Erigga, I Go Dye, Ali Baba, Realwarripikin, and Victor AD, the more the world begins to pay attention to Delta State. At this point, a lot of talents from Delta State are being overlooked, so our goal is to change the narrative.

Do you have intentions of signing more artistes this year?

Yes, we have plans to sign two more artistes in the second half of 2020. We are looking out for not just talented people but also hard working talents who are ready to put in everything, with discipline for success.

A lot of artistes leave their labels before their contracts expire, who is to blame when a breach of contract occurs?

Whenever there is a breach in contract, the artiste is always to blame because they don’t take time to understand what’s stated in the contract before signing. So, whatever terms the label throws at them irrespective of the outcomes, they jump on it without thinking five years ahead. This is the major reason there is always a breach in contract. Anyone who creates a contract will always put terms and conditions that favour them, and if you as an artiste doesn’t know the terms and conditions including the consequences, you are doomed more so if your brand becomes bigger.

It seems the days of record labels are gradually coming to an end, what do you have to say about this?

You are right about record labels going into extinction. This is due to the fact that they are no longer breaking new artistes, which is the reason record companies exist in the first place. Labels are supposed to keep finding fresh talents and developing them into global superstars. These days, what labels do is to put money into promoting artistes who are already gaining massive audiences. This is solely because most artistes these days don’t have the patience to transform into global acts, which involves hard work, consistency and patience.

What does it take to give an artiste a global break?

It takes a lot of trust and funds to give a new artiste a break. This is the era of social media and online streaming. To give a new artiste a break depends on a game of numbers and power of influence. When you find the right type of artiste the audience is looking for and with the right type of songs, the result will be commercial success.

Do you have any fears investing in the Nigerian music industry?

Sure, just like every businessman, there are always fears while investing in an artiste or entertainment business. Most of the fears always come from, ‘will the investment be worth it; will the artiste put in the necessary amount of work for me to make my money back?’ It takes a very hardworking artiste to compensate for every penny spent.

What is your advice for up and coming artistes?

My advice for new artistes is for them to stay consistent, be smart and keep working on improving your craft. Your next song should be better than your last song. Be hungry for more!