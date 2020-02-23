Fast rising gospel musician, Philadelphia Ekesiena aka Philadelphia Kes is currently riding on the success of her latest hit single, He Came Through.

But according to the graduate of International Economics from Ternopil National Economic University, Ukraine, her battle with depression inspired the song.

In a chat, the singer, who is a great fan of international gospel music star, Maranda Curtis and Efe Nathan, said: “There was a time in my life where depression and regular mood swings were the order of the day. Then my cousin came up with the song and we co-wrote it, and that was how I was able to express myself and liberate myself from depression.

“The song took about five years to come to manifestation because we composed it during my university days. However, we decided to revamp it four years after graduation. This powerful song has the capacity to stir up a wellspring of love in our hearts, to appreciate God like never before.”

On her journey into music, Philadelphia Kes recalled: “I literarily grew up in the church, joined the children’s choir at a tender age and became one of the best at the time. While in high school, I kept at it and it was during university days that I knew singing was my thing and decided to do it for real.”

Why gospel music? His response: “I grew up in church and gospel music is everything I have known since childhood. Though, I listen to other genres, I have a natural love for gospel music. Growing up as a child, I did music for fun, I didn’t think of becoming a professional but I kept sharpening the craft. I see myself proclaiming the name of Jesus around the world and anywhere my feet steps on. I am sold out to making Jesus famous through my songs; that is the whole essence of salvation.”