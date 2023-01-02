It was a Monday afternoon when I received my first bouquet of flowers. I was in my early 20s and had just started my first job out of University. I was sitting at my desk, staring at my computer screen, when a colleague walked in and handed me a vase of gorgeous red roses and chocolates from Regal Flowers.

“This came in for you,” she said with a smile. I opened the attached note “Congratulations on your first week on the job.”

I was completely taken aback. While flowers are now commonplace, at the time I didn’t even know there were places to buy flowers in Lagos or Abuja, Nigeria. I had never received flowers before and couldn’t believe that my boyfriend had taken the time to do something so thoughtful. I couldn’t stop staring at the bouquet and couldn’t wipe the grin off my face all day.

But I wasn’t the only one who had experienced the thrill of receiving flowers for the first time. I asked a few of my friends to share their stories with me and here’s what they had to say:

Caroline, 35, Lagos:

My first time receiving flowers was on my birthday. I was turning 33 and was feeling a little down about getting older without being married yet. But when I walked into my apartment that evening, I was greeted by a beautiful arrangement of birthday flowers on my kitchen table.

I was shocked and couldn’t believe that my sister who was out of the country had gone to the trouble of sending me flowers in Lagos. It was such a thoughtful and sweet gesture that really brightened my day.

Aisha, 23 Abuja:

My first time receiving flowers was actually from my grandma. She had just come back from a trip to Europe and brought me a bouquet of brightly colored roses.

It was such a special moment for me because I had always been close with my grandma and she had never done anything like this before. It made me feel loved and appreciated, and I will always cherish that bouquet.

Ronke, 28 Abuja:

I received my first bouquet of flowers on Valentine’s Day from my then-boyfriend (now husband). It was a big deal for me because he had never really been the romantic type, so I was surprised when he showed up at my door with a huge bouquet of red roses.

I was touched by the gesture and couldn’t stop smiling all day. It was such a sweet and thoughtful gift that really made me feel loved.

Bidemi, 35, Lagos:

My first time receiving flowers was from my boss. I had just finished a big project in our Abuja office and she wanted to show her appreciation for all of my hard work. She brought me a bouquet of yellow roses and told me how much she appreciated my dedication to the company.

I was touched by the gesture and felt so grateful to have such a supportive boss. It was a small gesture, but it meant a lot to me and made me feel appreciated and valued.

Olaitan, 27 Abuja:

My first time receiving flowers was from my mom. I had just graduated from university and was feeling a little lost and uncertain about my future. My mom wanted to do something special to celebrate my accomplishment, so she surprised me with a bouquet of white lilies.

It was such a special moment for me because I had always been close with my mom and I knew how much she cared about me. The flowers meant so much to me and really lifted my spirits. She is now late and that memory is extra special to me.

Receiving flowers for the first time is a special moment that stays with you forever. Whether it’s from a romantic partner, a friend, or a family member, the gesture is always appreciated and loved. It’s a simple way to show someone how much you care about them and brighten their day.