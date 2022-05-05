Ben Dunno, Warri

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the member representing Warri South Constituency II in the Delta State House of Assembly (DTHA), Hon. Matthew Opuoru, has disclosed that his first tenure in office was devoted to the empowerment of the unemployed, mostly women and people living with disabilities, as part of his human capital development.

Opuoru unveiled his numerous achievements when he recently took his consultation to the leader of Urhobos in Warri South Local Government Area, Delta State, Chief Israel Abido and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members, delegates and Party faithful, to appeal for a return ticket to the state House of Assembly.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

He said on assuming office as Lawmaker Warri South Constituency II, he was determined to reduce the poverty rate and tackle the infrastructural deficit in the education sector across Warri South Constituency II, he immediately launched a micro-economic support scheme and introduced critical educational intervention programmes, as part of his constituency projects.

The articulate and unassuming lawmaker highlighted some of his empowerment and educational intervention programmes to include Empowerment of 200 of his constituents, including 10 people with disabilities, with N5,000.00 monthly, totaling One Million Naira (N1, 000, 000. 00) per month and 12 Million Naira (N12, 000, 000. 00) per annum.

He disclosed that the scheme was inaugurated Monday December 16, 2019 and has continued uninterrupted till date, despite the economic shocks caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, adding that the empowerment scheme has expanded to accommodate more persons.

“There are currently 242 beneficiaries, amounting to N1,210,000.00 monthly. Eight other persons get N50,000.00 monthly (totaling N400,000.00). Two persons receive N100,000.00 each, every month, one beneficiary get N20,000.00 monthly, bringing the grand total expended monthly on my empowerment programme to N1,830,000.00”. Opuoru added.

On appointment, Opuoru boasted of having 14 Aides, which are; Kenneth Omohwovo, Ufuoma Akporiaye, Ejiro Amromano, Atanoma Eric, Emma Akpotomi, Henry Mughweghwe, Federal Akumagba, Onome Egboro, Memuduaghan Lucky, Shola Godwin, Agbaje Ese, Omughelli Ogheneyerhowo, Sylvester Eburu and Evwerhamre Venture.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

“Apart from the 14 Aides, there are others commissioned to play strategic roles from the background, in my resolve to give people of Warri South Constituency II, what they have been yearning for over the years”.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Outlining further achievements, Opuoru said “On August 13, 2020, eight public primary and secondary schools under Warri South Constituency II in Warri South Local Government Area; vis-à-vis Ikengbuwa, Pessu, Igbudu, Olodi and Ighogbadu Primary Schools as well as Edjeba Secondary School and Essi College I and II respectively, received new 540 desks and 60 teachers’ tables/chairs, courtesy of Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, DESOPADEC, in collaboration with me.”

“While Ikengbuwa Primary School got sixty desks, six teachers’ tables/chairs, Pessu Primary School received sixty desks, six teachers’ tables/chairs and Edjeba Secondary School, took delivery of eighty desks and ten teachers’ chairs/tables. Ighogbadu Primary School, received eighty desks and eight teachers’ chairs/tables, while Igbudu Primary School got sixty desks and six teachers’ chairs/tables, leaving Essi College I, with fifty desks and six teacher’s chairs/ tables. Essi College II, received ninety desks and twelve teachers’ chairs/tables. Olodi Primary School took delivery of sixty desks and six teachers’ chairs/tables.”

“As part of my 2021 constituency projects, I renovated a block of six classrooms at Olodi Primary School, a block of two classrooms at Aileru Primary School and constructed eight toilet facilities/stores in Essi College II and United College of Commerce, simultaneously.

I want to also assure that the drainage project at Ikengbuwa Primary School, Ajamimogha, Warri, which I included in my 2022 constituency project, would be completed before the end of December this year.”

“God willing, before December this year, the projects at Merogun and Ogedegbe Primary Schools, will be completed. Recall, I moved a motion to that effect in the State House of Assembly, when the roofs and other critical structures of Merogun and Ogedegbe Primary Schools, were destroyed by rain/wind.”

“Plans are also on the way to provide 540 tables and chairs to Merogun Primary School I and II, Ogedegbe Primary School, Ailero Primary School, Ojojo Primary School, Agbassa Primary School, Torufa Primary School and Dore Numa College, all in Warri, before the end of the year”.

Opuoru, who sought permission from the audience to add that the aforementioned were just the beginning of greater things to come for Warri South Constituency II from 2023, that with the renewal of his mandate by the grace of God and with usual support from his constituents, revealed that he also influenced the construction/completion of strategic internal roads in Okere-Urhobo, Warri.

“These intervention programmes did not deter me from effectively carrying out my legislative and oversight functions in the State House of Assembly”. He added.