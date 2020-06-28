Damilola Fatunmise

Enny Allison is a multi-talented UK-based Nigerian entertainer. He sings, acts, dances and also anchors events. He is equally a producer and scriptwriter.

As an actor, Allison has featured in some soaps and movies both at home and abroad. He is the executive producer of Ninu Awon Orun and Odi Owo (2019) done in conjunction with Jaiye Kuti and produced with Hamzart Abolore, who is also resident in the UK. The movies are scheduled for release in July.

Speaking about his foray into entertainment as a teenager, Allison revealed that he was motivated by the late thespians like Gbenga Adeboye, Toba Opaleye and Kola Olawuyi. “One of my brothers worked with them in the ‘90s and as a young boy, I would accompany him to the studios, observing what they do.”

Allison whose crush was sultry actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde is also a keep fit freak. “I love going to gym. Keeping fit is my passion, and of course, eating and staying healthy is a must for me. I do a lot of workouts and weight lifting. Sometimes I can be very lazy but I still manage to keep on top of the game,” he explained.

Meanwhile, Allison has promised to keep giving his best to his fans especially in the area of music.