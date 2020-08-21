Ikechukwu Osita Ifeabunike had always dreamt of setting himself apart in whatever endeavor of life he eventually settles for. This dream has influenced the manner in which he runs his luxury real estate firm, Elite Castle Limited.

Recounting why and how he ventured into the real estate business, the Ichi Ekwusigo local government born chap who is a Business Management graduate of University Of Sunderland, United Kingdom, noted; “I had a mindset, to be distinct, I saw the need to start up a luxury real estate firm, new and far from the usual. Elite Castle Limited started from the high demand for luxury, mouth watering and comfortable homes by wealthy clients.”

Describing his expertise and what the public should look out for from him, he stated; “I am proficient, my staff are proficient and credible for a decade plus, they have successfully executed the set goals of the firm and notwithstanding the challenges and limitations they encounter, some way, they pull through. The public should look out for more luxurious and affordable packages; we have thousands of completed projects that suits the taste of every customer, clients and prospective clients.”

On how he deals with not so “well-to-do” clients, he said, “For such buyers, Elite Castle Limited has got packages and offers that befits them. Although, we deal with luxury and deluxe homes, our offer covers all clients and calibers.”

Speaking further, he shed light on how has built his clientele. “In the hierarchy of an organization, there are units, each units are headed by an individual, and each unit members are expected to carry out their duties. Basically, the marketing team informs our clients by marketing our offers, now we are online; we have social media influencers and strategists who relay our offers through digital marketing and by the new media.”

He concluded by recalling some of the challenges he has had to grapple with on the job. “Everything has its pros and cons, the good, the bad and the ugly. One of the challenges Elites Castle Limited has experienced so far is convincing people to pay on better quality of housing.”