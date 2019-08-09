Damilola Fatunmise

Fast rising rib cracker, Oluwajuwonlo Obasoro aka Obajokes (king of jokes) is popular on social media for his funny skits. In this chat, he opens up on how comedy all began for him.

Most people know you as Obajokes, what is your real name?

My name is Oluwajuwonlo Obasoro. But people call me Obajokes meaning king of jokes. I am from Ondo State.

How long have you been doing comedy?

I started doing comedy with friends in 2016 while a student of Federal College of Education, Oshiele, Abeokuta, Ogun State. I studied Theater Arts, so most times, I went out to anchor events, and from there, I developed interest in writing comedy skits.

Have you been able to perform at any big event since you started?

Yes, I have done a lot of stage performances. I have performed at National Theater, Lagos and some other places.

Who is your role model in the comedy industry?

I look up so much to Akpororo. It’s not only that we are look-alike, I also see Akpororo as a bunch of talent. He can sing, he can dance and even more, he is an all-round entertainer. Most of the other ones use their platforms to promote entertainers, not that they do comedy like it ought to be done.

Have you been able to share the stage with your look-alike, Akpororo?

Not yet, but I seriously look forward to doing that someday.

Which other comedians have you shared the stage with?

I have performed with Boy Sala, the late Baba Sala’s son.

How many skits do you have to your credit?

I have over 300 skits. Even, I have lost some of them to my crashed laptop. I have a whole lot of funny skits; they are going to shake the world when they are released.

Which of your skits is the best or has gone viral?

I have plenty of them. I would say the best is ‘Hanging Slap’. I did it back in school. It’s about someone receiving phone call leaning on someone else’s car, and when the car owner gets close to him, he just slaps the guy making the call without any explanation. The guy jumps on the nearest fence to continue receiving the call, and the hot slap makes the call become clearer.

There is another one called ‘Smelling Shoe’, which I did recently. It’s the story of a man who has been wearing a pair of shoe for three years. One day, he returns from work and asks his son to help him remove it. Immediately the boy smells the shoe, he slumps and dies. Yes, just like that. It’s all a comic relief.

How do you get your jokes?

Most times when I wake up, I pick up my pen and write. Sometimes, I get my jokes in dreams and sometimes they come to me like a vision. Sometimes when I wake up and pick my pen to write, my other twin would say ‘won ti gbede’ meaning ‘they have brought it’. Aside these, I am always inspired by good environment.

You are a twin?

Yes, I am. My other twin is a lady doing her Masters at University of Ibadan.

How is your girlfriend coping with your career?

The problem is, I don’t have a girlfriend.

Being a comedian, I know you have many girlfriends… So, how many are they?

Maybe three. But I can’t say I am serious with any of them because of the kind of job I do. I can’t be committed to anyone at the moment.

Aside comedy, what else do you do?

I also act. I featured in a movie entitled ‘Aye Kere’. I equally acted in recent ones like ‘Destroyer’ directed by Kunle Afod and ‘Ile Aye’ among others.