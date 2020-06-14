In the world of music, Afrobeat is synonymous to Nigeria. But as more and more talents evolved, innovations have become the order of the day. This has led to proliferation of music genres, all deriving their source from Afrobeats. And one singer who has evolved his own sound to stand out among others is the fast-rising singer Evih. He describes his own music as Afro-Cruise, which may very well have influenced the title of his debut EP “Cruise”

“ I would say my genre of music is Afro-Cruise if I’m allowed to have my way. It’s none like other. I think I’ll leave the genre part for people to figure out. It’s part of the “Cruise”. Whenever you hear Evih it’s Afro-Cruise time. Good music is music that relates to people’s everyday lives , soul and entertaining to them at the same time. The world is happy that Nigerian talents and contents are paving way for Africa as a whole, the numbers say it all; Nigerian artists are pushing Africa to the world; we are doing great with our music. Afro- Cruise just verified it,” he revealed.

Evil, who was born Ambakederemo Evans Oghenekaro says he intends to stay relevant in the music industry by being consistent with his music, creating music for all people and all seasons. He posits that what is unique about his kind of music is the “Cruise” in it.

“My friends call me cruise master! I love catching cruise. Ever since I started cruising, Afro-Cruise has been my inspiration. I get inspired by whatever cruise I’m catching at the moment. Remember, happiness is a choice , choose it,” he added.

Evih released his first single “For You” produced by Boljibeatz in 2016 followed by another one titled “Hennessy” in 2017, also produced by Boljibeatz. In 2018 he dropped two mixtapes, namely; Santiago Milano and Life and followed them up with two more singles, “E Dey Body” and “Testify” produced by Boljibeatz and Beatsbyhits respectively. The year 2019 saw him releasing more singles: “Wonder” by Killervybez, “Everything on God” produced by Quickmaker, “New Nigeria” and “Magician” both also by Killervybez.

In 2020, he took over the airwaves with his EP titled “Cruise”. It is a six-track masterpiece of work.

The first song on the track list is “Lovestream”. The second is titled “Down” while the third is “Wonder” remix featuring Davido. The fourth, fifth and the sixth are “Belle Dancer”, “Paindem” and “Articicial”. “Lovestream”, “Wonder” remix , “Belle Dancer” and “Artificial” are produced by Grace Fingers. “Down” was produced by Hits and “Wonder” remix by Killervybez. For the mixing and mastering, “Lovestream”, “Belle Dancer”, “Paindem” and “Artificial” was done by STG. “Down” was mixed and by Dockside Theatre while “Wonder” remix was done by the duo of Docside Theatre and STG. All the songs are written by Evih himself.

Evih grew up in the FESTAC Extension area of Mile 2 , Lagos State. He is from Kiagbodo town in Burutu local government area of Delta State. He studied business administration at the University of Benin, Edo State.