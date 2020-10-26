Rita Okoye, Lagos

Entrepreneur and public speaker Daniel Guaragna believes in the power of human connection. ‘My main focus is on helping not only my own sales teams but other sales companies thrive by determining early on in the sales cycle when to go after deals, and when to walk away from those with a low probability of success,’ he says of his approach to business.

At just 26, “Daniel G” has made over $35 million in sales and has appeared at more than 130 events in over 60 cities worldwide.

His online recruiting classes regularly draw hundreds of participants, adding to the over 150,000 salespeople and business owners Daniel has trained in the last four years. ‘I invested 7 figures into travelling, speaking, and branding before I even got paid for my first event,’ he confesses. ‘My goal has always been the same: Impact first, income second.’

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Daniel’s company “The Sales Agency” leveraged the emerging technology of Zoom to train more than 50,000 entrepreneurs internationally, with plans to expand the physical side of the business after the pandemic subsides.

‘My goal is to help another 100,000 business owners and salespeople focus time and energy on prospects who are most likely to become profitable, long-term customers,’ Daniel says.

‘When it comes to sales, we don’t need to change the fundamentals of selling, but instead, we must find ways to implement new technologies that are out there and apply them to the current sales process, which then allows us to help entrepreneurs build a powerful relationship between them and their customers effectively.’