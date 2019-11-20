Governor Nyesom Wike has declared his administration belongs to Rivers people, saying it is not a government for any particular group in the state.

Speaking during a courtesy visit by Amayanabo of Wakrike kingdom, Okrika and prominent chiefs of Okrika, yesterday, Wike said the primary goal of his administration is to promote the interest of Rivers State.

He said: “This administration is not a government of you are from here or there. My administration is a government of Rivers State. It is not a government of a particular place.

“Anything that will promote the interest of Rivers State is what I will do. You can be my sister state, if you want to take what belongs to Rivers, I will not agree. I will not sell Rivers State for any cost.”

The governor said with the fall of Bayelsa State to the enemies, the next target of the enemies would be Rivers.

“Unfortunately, one of our states is gone to the enemies. But God will help us. For us, who are from Rivers State, we should know that there will be attack on us because the enemies have entered our territory. They will attack us, but with your prayer, Rivers State will prevail,” he said.

Wike praised the Okrika people for the role they played during the last elections.

“The role you played during the last elections, showed that when you give your support, you give your support. People should be known for something.

King Alfred Sementari Abam congratulated the governor on his re-election and the confirmation of his victory by the Supreme Court. He said the re-election of Wike was because of his outstanding performance and projects delivery.

Abam thanked the governor for the recognition granted his stool after the court judgment and appealed to the governor to ensure the name of the stool is changed from Amayanabo of Wakrike kingdom, Okrika to Amanyanabo of Okrika.