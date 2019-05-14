Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Oyo State Governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, took a cursory look at his administration in the last eight years and declared it has reduced the culture of impunity and dependency.

Ajimobi disclosed this when he received the Vice Chancellor of University of Ibadan, Prof Idowu Olayinka, and principal officers of the institution, who paid a courtesy visit to him in his office, yesterday.

He said: “We believe that leadership must be able to envision. But, it is not enough to envision. Leadership must have the courage to implement that vision. This, we are proud to say, we have and we have expressed, and demonstrated, not only the ability to envision, but courage to implement, hence, all the many things we have been able to do in Oyo state, today have been through the support of the university, through our own vision, through our own courage. I thank God that all the Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) you can use, we have taken Oyo state higher than where we met it, whether it is in infrastructure.

“We have said it before that we came up with restoration, transformation and repositioning agenda, that we can say confidently that we have accomplished, through security and peace, through our platform that we call the German floor of infrastructure…

Ajimobi had earlier received the French Ambassador to Nigeria, Jerome Pasquier, in his office, during which he called for France’s support, to support learning of French language in secondary schools in the state.