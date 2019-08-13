Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, has said his administration will not marginalise any zone of the five political divisions of the state in the distribution of the dividends of democracy, especially political appointments.

He gave the assurance in Ogbomoso, during a his Sallah visit to Oyo North senatorial candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 election, Mulikat Adeola-Akande.

The five major political divisions in the state are Ibadan, Oyo, Ogbomoso, Oke-Ogun and Ibarapa.

Makinde assured of his readiness to distribute appointments and other dividends of democracy equitably in the state.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, indicated that the governor also declared that his administration would give preference to local contractors in order to ensure that Oyo’s money stays in Oyo.

The statement indicated that the governor was addressing the crowd of PDP loyalists, who converged on the Soun Ogunlola Hall, Ogbomoso, to receive him.

The governor said: “Since we were elected, this is the first time I am coming to Ogbomoso. I am using this occasion to appreciate you for your support for me and the PDP. It is my prayer that whatever is your expectation in this government will be met.

“You will not labour in vain. I know that many people would have begun to look at what they can benefit. I want to assure you that those who worked will benefit. Other people will not reap where you sowed.”

The statement further quoted the governor as urging party faithful to be patient with his government on the issue of appointments.

He said: “Since I assumed office, I have not awarded any contract to anybody but I am promising you that when it is time to award contracts, I will not award contracts to those who will ensure capital flight.

“We want to develop our local economy and like they say, we want to ensure that Oyo’s money stays in Oyo.

“All contracts will be awarded to those who will improve our economy and we will make the indigenous contractors partake in the running of affairs.”

Engr Makinde also lauded the people of Ogbomoso for their support especially during the last election, which he said translated to victory for him and the PDP.

The governor stated further that he would run an inclusive government that would carry all and sundry along in decision-making, while allowing the people of the state a voice in the running of its affairs.

The governor also reiterated the commitment of his administration to running the affairs of the state with the fear of God, assuring that the welfare of the citizens would remain paramount in his decision-making.

He further said: “I know quite well that many people among you have been eager to get appointments from the government. I will just admonish you to be patient as it will soon get to your turn.”

Earlier, Hon. Akande-Adeola who welcomed the governor to Ogbomoso, expressing her delight that he could come to felicitate with her and the people of Oyo North senatorial district like he did in 2018 before he was elected governor.

The event had in attendance top government functionaries including the Special Adviser on Strategy and Political Matters, Hon. Babatunde Oduyoye; Deputy Chief of Staff, Mr. Olawale Mogbonjubola; Deputy Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Hon. Mohammed Fadeyi, Majority Leader, Hon. Sanjo Adedoyin and other members of the Assembly.

PDP chieftains from Oyo North senatorial district, who graced the event, were former Chief of Staff to Governor Adebayo Alao-Akala, Chief Saka Balogun, Chief Jacob Adetoro, Chief Sunday Alabi, Alhaji Yakubu Oladoja, a commissioner-nominee; Mr Ojemuyiwa Ojekunle, a former member of the House of Representatives, Jimoh Afees and a former Majority Leader in the House of Assembly, Hon. Michael Okunlade.