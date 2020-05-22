Rita Okoye

The journey into the music industry for Niba Clovis Suh, popularly known as Suh Clovis started way back in church choir.

According into the 27 year old Cameroonian – Belgium based singer, songwriter and producer, his grandfather and father inspiration him to join the entertainment industry.

“My grand parents and my father inspired me to join the church choir and then my elder Cousin was playing all different types of genre everyday at the house, so I picked up the love of music. I took music to a higher level when I started opening shows for famous artists like

Bracket, Toofan, Shatta Wale and one of the biggest artist in Belgium Bart Peeters. It was a sold out show for over Ten Thousand people in an Arena.

I had always looked up to the likes of Sergio, Polo, Petite Pays, 2Face Idibia, Usher, Michael Jackson, Chris Brown, DJ Khalid, Ryan Lesley and some others,” he told Sun News in an interview.

On COVID-19 pandemic and how it has affected his earlier plans for 2020, Suh Clovis said, “Corona Virus in the world did take a lot of lives but at the same time, it made humans cherish their lives more. We are now keen on taking care of ourselves and loved ones more than ever.

However, as we proceed this 2020 I’m still set to release hits with exclusive videos. I also look forward to collaborating with other bigger artists around the world. Although the economy both Belgium and Cameroon doesn’t favour my music, but I won’t give up.”

Also shedding more lights on his background and childhood memories, the talented artiste recalled how he lost his father a tender age.

“I am from Cameroon, Bamenda. I went to Presbyterian Secondary School ( P.S.S Bafut ) and later on Moved to ( P.S.S Mankon).

“From a family of 5 sisters and a boy and I lived most of my life with my grand parents while going to school.

Then in 2011, I moved to Belgium, Antwerpen City where I’m currently based.

“I lived with my mother till I graduated from school with a Diploma in Motor Mechanics.

“My childhood days was difficult because my father passed on and my mother moved to Belgium when I was still 9 years old. I lived with my grand parents who made sure I was straight with life principles,” he added.