South Africa-based Nigerian artiste, Isaiah Okere popularly known as Lekki Hood Finest (LHF), has released his latest song, E Get Why.

Speaking on the success of his career, the father of two noted that marrying fatherhood and music have not been easy.

“It has not been an easy journey. But I am not relenting. I love my family dearly and they understand my love for music. My new single, E Get Why is already getting good airplay on radio stations across Nigeria and South Africa, and the video has premiered on my YouTube channel,” Okere noted.

Giving more details on his music career, the Imo State-born Sociology and Anthropology graduate narrated his grass to grace story. “After my University, I decided to pursue music professionally. So, I recorded numerous songs and shot many videos. I also collaborated with artistes like General Pype and Vector before I relocated to South Africa where I floated a label called, Black Conglomerate. After that, I collaborated with the likes of Davido, Scooby Nero, Rikky Rick and some other South African artistes.”