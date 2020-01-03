Nkechi Chima

From humble beginnings, today, he is a successful comedy brand in Nigeria. The CEO of Tribal Marks Production, Okechukwu Onyegbule aka Okey Bakassi needs no introduction. An indigene of Mbaisi, Imo State, the first of four siblings wears many hats. He is an actor, comedian, radio host and television presenter. In this exclusive interview he shares the story of his humble beginning among other interesting issues.

You have been in the entertainment industry for years, how has the journey been?

It has been interesting, challenging and rewarding. It is 26 years and still counting. My involvement in the industry has afforded me the opportunity of meeting people and travelling extensively. Honestly, I have achieved a lot as an entertainer. I have also grown as an individual and built a lot of goodwill which has helped me touch lives.

What were the challenges you faced struggling to get to where you are today?

In life it is harder to climb than to descend. Despite the fact that I studied Agricultural Engineering, I am also a trained and passionate entertainer. I appreciate people who helped me to climb the ladder of success; it was not an easy journey. However, coming into Lagos was a huge challenge. There was the accommodation challenge and not having a monthly paid job was also a challenge. And then I found myself in an industry that wasn’t paying very well. To compound it there was stiff competition despite the fact that it was a growing industry. Also, dealing with your life on screen and the exposure that goes with it was tough.

Did you at any point feel like quitting?

I came to Lagos for my NYSC and Lagos was different from Port Harcourt where I had my university education so there were expectations driven by a determination to survive. Every step of the way I had to learn quickly, I had to be wise and work harder but I never felt like quitting.

Did you experience homelessness?

In fact, there was a time I almost slept under Mile 2 Bridge in Lagos. I had just finished at the orientation camp at Iyana Ipaja and was set to begin my primary assignment but I was having major accommodation issues. The people I intended to stay at their places disappointed me and I was faced with the harsh realities of life after exhausting every contact I had. That day it was already night and all I had was my traveling bag so I had to beg someone in a two-bedroom apartment which was already congested to allow me stay in his place for a while. I ended up staying with few friends in different parts of Lagos before I eventually rented a room in a public compound in Palmgrove, Lagos. That was where I started my life in Lagos. I have had my own fair share of suffering. What you see is not readymade.

What do you have to say about copycat comedians?

Honestly, being a copycat doesn’t help any comedian. Basically, no matter what you do, cheating wouldn’t amount to growth. You can’t build a career stealing other people efforts. You have to bring creativity into the business.

How do you get inspiration as a comedian?

Truly, my inspiration comes from God. It is the spirit of God that provides wisdom to work harder while your physical strength encourages you to be motivated. So, a combination of your faith and hard work takes you to where you want to be. Of course, what we do comes from the everyday lives of people.

You are a comedian, actor, radio and TV host, how do you manage your many jobs?

It is serious time management. My typical week is pretty hectic. It is either I am in Lekki recording flat mates or at Channels Television airing my programme or I’m on radio doing its Ok with Okey. Also, I have to manage my company, Tribal Marks Media.

What is the toughest part of your job and how has fame impacted you?

That is satisfying your clients. When you are on radio you are communicating with people you are not seeing and that could be challenging. You also need to manage your fans because you have to respond to them when they come for autographs because they don’t want to know whether you lost someone or you are having personal problems; you just have to fake the smiles sometimes to satisfy them. But I appreciate my fans so much because they are the reason why I am a marketable brand.

Talking about fame, I would say being famous comes with a lot of goodwill which I am enjoying. For me, I love to keep life simple and I hate competition so I don’t worry myself so much.

What is your advice for the younger ones?

You have to work hard and know that humility pays because it is God’s favour that draws people to you. Also, the ability to make good and productive friends who will help you succeed in life is key. You have to believe in God, you must identify your area of strength and don’t do something because people are doing it; you must discover who you are and then upgrade and empower yourself.

What does family mean to you?

My family is my biggest source of happiness. My wife has been my pillar of strength for a very long time. We started dating during my university days and I will tell you what, I married my best friend. I have known her for 30 years while we have been married for 17 years. We are blessed with three children and they are based in Canada while I am working in Nigeria.