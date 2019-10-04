Tony Ogaga

Describing his style of gospel as ‘God’s pop music’, talented singer, Chi-Don opens up on what actually inspired the genre.

He also talks about why he finally settled in Ghana after sojourning in Ivory Coast and Libya, which he earlier attempted to go but failed.

Could you shed more light on your tune, God’s pop music, what inspired it?

God’s pop music is a blend of Afro-pop and gospel with a harmonious beat that soothes the ears. God’s pop music is a harbinger of hope to the hopeless; it draws souls to God and preaches the word of God to all lost souls. God’s pop music is for everyone who believes in God regardless of religion.

How do you get inspiration to write songs?

I get inspiration from life experiences especially from my toughest moments. Sometimes my songs are given to me through dreams.

Tell us about growing up

Growing up was rough and tough. I come from a polygamous family where everyone was struggling to survive. I have 21 siblings and most of them love music. My dad was a gospel songwriter back in the days.

You are a Nigerian, now how did you end up in Ghana?

It was all in my quest for greener pastures. I passed through a lot of difficulties and challenges. I left Nigeria for Ivory Coast in 2003 but life wasn’t good enough, so I decided to travel to Libya but failed. That was how I ended up in Ghana, in Tema to be precise. Tema is a very small town where everyone knows each other. I felt so loved and welcomed; I decided to stay.

You released two singles, Wonderful God and Chineke Enweghi Size. What has been the response?

The response has been overwhelming. Wonderful God features Abi Walker and was produced by Mix Masta Garzy. I wrote that song in classic God’s pop style. I was inspired to sing about the goodness of God and how wonderful He is. Mix Masta Garzy also produced Chineke Enweghi Size, which features my friend, Lewis. It is fun, trendy and a-feel-good tune with an inspirational vibe for whoever is downtrodden or demoralised. It is a message of hope. I am overwhelmed by the response to my singles and encouraged to do more.

What has been your greatest challenge as a gospel artiste?

My greatest challenge as God’s pop musician is breaking into the gospel music industry, because my type of music is new, yet very unique.

Who are your role models?

One thing that sets me apart is my choice of role models. Ordinarily, you would expect that my role models should be restricted to gospel musicians, but I look up to so many musicians from Africa and beyond that have made it big.

Is gospel music paying your bills and what can churches do to make it viable?

Churches can support gospel music by creating platforms for every gospel musician and not only those singing gospel music in the church. There are lots of talented youths on the street who can do very good gospel music but do not belong to any church, but then they believe so much in God as the maker of everything.

What has been your happiest moment?

My happiest moment is when I remember that I am the founder and originator of God’s pop music, because I believe that in a very short time, a lot of people will be doing God’s pop music.

What has been your saddest moment?

I have none but I get so upset when some gospel musicians do not make praising God look beautiful.

Are you married?

I am not married but I have two kids. My first child is 13 and my second is two-years plus.

Could you describe your ideal woman?

She is someone that will support me to achieve the dreams God has set for me. I am talking about someone who will make me happy, a God fearing woman.

What are your dreams?

My dream is to see God’s pop music go global. I am dreaming of a time when God’s pop music will be on the same level with reggae and hip hop; a time when artistes will be doing God’s pop music in their native languages.