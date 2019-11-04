From Aidoghie Paulinus, Jakarta

In a chance meeting at a restaurant in Jakarta, the Governor of Central Java, Indonesia, Ganjar Pranowo, opened on his governance style.

Pranowo said he is always in touch with his people, which informed his decision to always visit and meet with them and discuss at table by drinking coffee together, adding that: “It is very good to make closer relation between the leader and the people.”

Pranowo, the 15th Governor of Central Java, however said his greatest challenge as a governor is how to grow the economy of Central Java Province for the good of his people.

The governor added: “My major challenge is that I want to make some work area for my people so that they can have work to do.”

Pranowo also disclosed the disposition of Central Java Province to partner with governors in Nigeria for mutual economic benefit.

How is it like to live in Indonesia?

I think you can visit all of the beautiful destinations and have a very, very food taste about culinary. And I think you can buy some cloths because we have a very, very good industry in textile invention. But if you come to Indonesia, you can enjoy and you can buy everything that you need. Something like this!

How has it been, being the governor of Central Java?

Central Java today is an area that is very beautiful, especially in investment. We have so many incentives for investors when they come to Central Java Province to invest in all of the sectors. We have tax holiday, we have tax incentive, and we have supporting human resources, especially some manpower. We have a very, very skilled labour. And you know, especially in employment, we have a reform in all employments in Central Java Province. So, until now, we have the best investment province in Indonesia.

What is your total Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

20 billion.

In dollar?

In dollar. But if you want to have more detail about the Central Java Province, I think you can visit my website.

What areas do you focus on in your province to better the lives of the people? What aspect of the economy?

In the area of economy, I think the growth is very good. Until now, we have potential economic growth, maybe 5.6 percent and it is very good in Asia; I think, because some of our countries today have declined in terms of economic growth and we have good growth in the economy.

What is your major source of income?

The major income, I think the best one is from the industry, textile innovation and the other one is furniture. We have a good furniture industry. We also have the shoe industry. We have the best quality of shoes and the other one is food and beverages. These are by far, the biggest industries in Java Province. And now, we generate income especially from the automotive industry. That is a new one.

Do you engage in export to other countries?

Of course, yes!

Which countries?

We export to some countries, especially exporting textile and military uniform to 38 countries in the world. And so far, for the automotive industry, maybe just in Asian countries like Thailand, Philippines and some of the areas in Middle East countries.

How many people can you confidently say you have brought out of poverty in your province?

My population is 35 million people and I think there is maybe, some of them are each productive.

But how many have you brought out of poverty?

Maybe more than 60 percent from the 35 million.

In terms of boosting your economy, are you thinking of partnering with African countries, particularly Nigeria?

(Laughs) Of course, if you want. Of course, if you want.

So, you are extending an invitation to Nigerian governors to partner with you?

Yeah. But if I want to partner with African countries, I have good products. Something like textile, if you want, I can export to you. And we want to have cooperation with you.

What areas do you think other governors, particularly in Africa, Nigeria, can learn from you?

Maybe we can make something like what you call a sister province with your country. One of the governors in your country, I think if we can have cooperation between the two provinces, something like Central Java Province and your province, I think we can make cooperation in the sectors. And I think we can make something like a good cooperation and can make it a deal-value. All of the potentials of your province and my province can be harnessed and exported to other countries.

As a governor, you are living a simple lifestyle with no police escort. Why?

I enjoy it. And as you know, Indonesia is ok. I always visit and meet with my people and we can discuss at table and we drink coffee together. It is very good to make closer relation from the leader and the people.

Are you not afraid of attack?

No, no, no, no. There are no attacks.

Or maybe kidnapped?

No.

How long have you been a governor?

This is my second period.

As a governor, what are your challenges?

Challenges are about the economic growth. Today, the most important thing is the economic growth. My major challenge is that I want to make some work area for my people so that they can have work to do.

What legacy do you want to leave behind?

Clean government, no corruption.

Are you trying to say that there is no corruption in your government?

Yeah. The Central Java Province is the best integrated province in Indonesia. We are the best, we are number one.

No corruption?

No corruption. And my government formed the corruption eradication institution