By Lucy Nnaji

Fast rising actress cum model, Precious Ayomide Ogunleye, is determined to make her family proud. To achieve this, the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) student decided to stay on her own in order to concentrate on her studies and acting career as well.

She opens up on the challenges of being an actress and pastors’ daughter.

How did you come into entertainment?

My father was the one that brought me into the entertainment world. He was always asking me to hawk clothes that he bought from Dubai. I was always the one to sell the clothes and also model them for him. That made me develop interest in modeling. My father wanted me to go into modelling but with another mindset of doing strictly clothes and makeover. He didn’t want modeling with body exposure but I went the other way round.

What has been your greatest moment in showbiz?

My greatest moment was the day I had N1 million in my account; I was super happy.

How supportive are your parents?

My family is not 100 percent in support of my career. My father and mother are pastors; so being pastors’ daughter was my greatest challenge. It was not really easy going into entertainment, going into modelling, being half naked and stuff like that. It wasn’t that easy, so they were not in support of my career actually.

So far, how has the journey been?

The journey has been challenging but also fruitful. Another challenge in my acting career is the fact that I have been working on my own, like kind of hustling, pushing myself and trying to be as outspoken as I can. I have the talent, I have the look and expression but the ability to speak out is really challenging.

What has been the major highlight of your career?

The greatest moment of my life was when I saw a skit that I featured in on YouTube. Tunde Ednut also posted it and this made me happy.

What projects are you currently working on?

I am working on more comedy skits that are actually mine, with great inspiration.

How often do you relate with your colleagues?

I relate with my colleagues in the movie industry very often.

Which actors have you worked with?

Yes, I have acted with some actors including Esther in Jenifa’s Diary.

How many movies have you done so far?

I can’t really say but I have done quite a number of movies.

How often do you go on set?

I go on set like twice to three times a week.

What’s the toughest decision you have ever made?

The toughest decision I have ever made was to leave my parents’ house to live and hustle by myself.

Do you have any embarrassing moment?

Yes, I’ve had so many embarrassing moments with people asking if most of my skits portray the real me, because to them I am like rude, annoying and all sorts.

Aside acting, what else do you do?

I do fashion model once in a while. I also make, buy and sell accessories for unisex.

What advice do you have for up and coming actors like you?

Actresses go through a lot of challenges. It is not easy to work under an agency because they want to take advantage of your body, no matter what. Even, if you have all the talent and money, they still want to abuse your body. So, up and coming actresses should try not to fall victims of these people. If they can’t help grow your talent, you should move on because someone else will notice what you have and help.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.