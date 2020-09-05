By Damilola Fatunmise

Fast rising actor, Oseni Samson Aremu aka Lisa is a shinning star in the Yoruba film sector. He has been in the industry for almost a decade and has featured in over 20 home movies including his own production.

In this interview, Aremu narrates his journey to movie stardom and lesson learnt from the COVID-19 pandemic. Enjoy it.

Tell us about yourself and how you came into the industry.

My name is Oseni Samson Aremu. I joined the movie industry through Seriki Olopolo’s presentation, which was under Afeez and Mide Martins Abiodun’s management.

My stage or screen name is Lisa. I got the name from my first movie titled, Lisa. It’s a name of a powerful child in Egbaland.

What was your experience first day in front of the camera?

I was happy and as well scared. The fear of the audience as well as my possible mistakes got me so scared on the first day. But now, I am quite okay with the camera.

Can you tell us how many movies you have featured in?

I have featured in many popular movies like Alagbawi Aye, Erinfolami, Makinwa Mansion, Omoge Lekki and more.

Who are your role models in the industry?

I have so many fantastic actors I look up to, but I will mention the ones on my A-list. My number one is Odunlade Adekola, and then Afeez Abiodun, Ibrahim Chatta, Adeniyi Johnson, and Lateef Adedimeji.

What is your biggest fear in life?

My biggest fear in life is failing God, and losing people adding values to my life and career.

What is the most stupid thing you have done for love?

Nothing absolutely.

So you have not cried or fallen sick for love?

Those ones are not stupid things… if you are truly in love with someone, you can cry or fall sick for the person.

How best can you handle a cheating partner?

Let’s not talk about that. Ha! I don’t even want to imagine it.

How many movies have you produced?

Just one for now, but I am preparing for my next movie. For now, it’s just Lisa that’s my own production.

What lessons has COVID-19 lockdown taught you?

A lot! It has taught me to always be mindful of my spending spree. I had to cultivate the habit of saving by force.

Can you settle for a single mother for marriage?

If it is God’s decision, I am all open to it.