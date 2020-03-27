Christian Agadibe

Unlike many parents who would discourage their kids from going into pageantry, it wasn’t so for Princess Patra Egwudobi. With her parents solidly behind her, she is today wearing the Miss Tourism crown.

In this exclusive interview, the Anambra State-born queen talks about her journey into pageantry as well as her future plans. Enjoy it.

What project are you currently working on?

I am currently working on my POE Foundation. POE Foundation is all about advocating the inclusion of people with special needs like autism, down syndrome, and dyslexia etc. I am of the view that people with special needs should be encouraged to reach their full potential like everyone else in the world.

How was your growing up, did you anticipate that you will be in the modelling segment of the entertainment industry?

I have always seen myself as a beauty queen. I grew up watching a lot of fashion shows and pageants, and I was always chosen as the queen in school inter-house sports. Pageantry has always been my thing.

How was your experience during the competition?

My experience in the competition was great. I was just myself, I maintained my confidence and let God have His way.

Were your parents in support of your chosen career?

Oh yes. My parents and my family at large were very supportive of me. They believed in me and were there for me every step of the way including the grand finale

Did anybody try to discourage you from pursuing your dream?

Yes, but I’m glad I followed my passion.

What is your big dream when it comes to this path you have chosen?

I hope to own a modeling agency someday.

Are you in any relationship now?

Yes.

Can your future husband come in between you and your career… possibly asking you to quit?

Well, it depends.

Most times models end up becoming actresses; do you have intention to become one?

I would like to be a presenter instead.

What is your no go area as far as modeling is concerned, can you go nude on the runway?

No way, I can never go nude on the runway.

Of all professions, why did you choose modeling?

I have always admired models on television. I knew I have what it takes, so I decided to go for it.

What are your experiences so far, have they been good or bad?

So far, the experiences have been good.

How do you handle criticism?

Constructive criticism actually help me to identify my weak points and give me new ideas as to how to improve and be a better version of myself.

When did you start modeling and is it a hobby or profession for you?

I started modeling in 2012. For me, modelling is a hobby.

What aspect of modelling are you into?

I am into pageantry, fashion shoots and face modelling.

What is your typical day at work like?

Every job is usually different, and most times, you’re working with a different team; so it’s always very exciting, enjoyable and diverse.

What do you consider the toughest aspect of your job?

That would be going for audition or casting and being rejected. It can be really tough to handle especially if you prepared extra hard for it.

What motivates you the most in this job?

It’s the fulfillment that comes from doing what I love, together with the experience and exposure.

What is your greatest strength as a model?

My greatest strength as a model is my versatility. I can strut the runway for a fashion show today and work on a photo shoot tomorrow.

How would your friends describe you?

My friends would probably say I’m funny, supportive, charismatic and a go-getter.