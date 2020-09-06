Christian Agadibe

Fast rising actress, Iluoma Sonia Uche may have had an unpleasant childhood due to her parents’ divorce, but this has not taken away her passion for acting.

Since she ventured into Nollywood, the lead actress in My Boss’ Daughter has not looked back. In this exclusive interview, the role interpreter talks about her journey to stardom. Enjoy it.

How did you get into acting and what was your first gig?

I got into acting through an audition. I saw the audition notice for aspiring actors between the ages of 18 and 35 on Facebook. I was in 100 Level and about to write my first semester exams. Luckily, the audition was going to hold after my exams. So, I went to Abuja for the audition and two weeks later, I was invited to play a role in the movie, Complicated. That was my first gig. I played the role of a niece to Uncle Olu Jacob’s wife in the movie. Patience Ozokwor, Yemi Black, Juliet Ibrahim and other veterans also starred in the movie.

What were you doing before acting?

Before acting, I was schooling. I was in my first year in school when I made the decision to go into acting

What movie will you consider your most challenging and why?

I’ve played a lot of challenging roles, but the first challenging role I played was in the movie, My Boss’ Daughter. I played the role of a bossy, rude and uncontrollable only daughter of a rich man. I was bossy and wild, but that’s not my kind of person. Playing the role was really hard. My sister also starred in the movie, so after every scene I’d ask her if I did well. At the end, the movie came out nice.

Which of your movies best describes who you are?

The movie, Angela is a bit close, but it doesn’t describe the totality of whom I am.

What lessons have you learnt on set?

Two lessons I have learnt on set are to pay keen attention to my directors and to take corrections at every point in time. Directors are guides, and if you don’t follow their instructions and corrections, you will lose it.

What do you like about the character you played in your last movie?

The character I played was Ihuoma, who lost her mother at a young age and was maltreated by her stepmother. What I like about this character is the opportunity it gave me to live someone else’s life and how it pushed me to portray the pain of people in this kind of situation. I do hope the movie would bring some sort of change for people who maltreat helpless children.

Aside what we see on screen, who exactly is Sonia Uche?

I am a very reserved and shy person and I would call myself an absent friend. I love being alone and I am not really good at keeping communication.

Apart from acting, what other things do you do?

I have a hairline, Sonia Hair Extensions. I sell human hair, closure, frontal and braided wigs. I have plans to sell more than hair extensions, but it’s not something I will like to talk about now.

How was your growing up?

Growing up wasn’t pleasant. It wasn’t at all. So, I’d rather not talk about it.

Marriage especially in Nollywood keeps breaking up. As a soon-to-be-married actress, what is your stand on divorce?

Soon-to-be-married? (Laughs). I never said I am soon-to-be-married. I am a child of divorce, so what I’ll say about divorce is this: If partners realize that they are not compatible with each other, separation should be perfectly fine (for them). In my opinion, I think divorce is the way if things are getting out of hand. It’s better to be separated than kill each other, either physically or mentally.

Is marriage still far or near for you?

I don’t know. I don’t have a say on that. Only God knows if it’s far or near.

Are there actors you look up to?

Yes, I love Genevieve Nnaji and I look up to her a whole lot. She is my idol.

If you were to date somebody in the industry, who will that be?

Truthfully, I don’t have anybody in mind.

Are you in a relationship?

I am not in a relationship. I am single.

Who is the lucky man in your life?

Aside God and my father, there’s no lucky man. Like I said, I’m not in a relationship.

What are the traits you desire in a man?

I like a man that is kind-hearted, understanding and generous. I like someone who will never hurt or see me in pain.

How do you intend to break into the A-list in this highly competitive industry?

By being myself, being the best I can and challenging myself to do better.

Which of the movies you featured in gave you the big break?

The movie, Frank’s Wife gave me a big break. I played the character of a naïve village girl brought to the city, but who refused to allow her husband sleep with her.

How would you safeguard your marriage when you eventually marry?

Without God you’re in vain trying to safeguard anything. On my part, I’ll try to be understanding and forgiving, then put everything in the hands of God by making him the head of my home. He’s the only one that can safeguard the marriage; no matter how hard we try.

What’s the craziest thing a male fan did to you?

I don’t think a male fan has done anything crazy to me. But sometime ago in Abuja, I went somewhere to eat Amala and a female fan saw me and started touching my face. I couldn’t tell her to stop even when I didn’t like what she was doing, because I knew it was exciting for her.