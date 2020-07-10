Former Head of State, Gen Abdulsalami Abubakar has denied that the EFCC searched his house in Minna, Niger State, on the orders of Magu.

He said in a statement signed by Capt. J. Mfon that operatives of the EFCC came to guest house but did not search the place.

“The attention of General A A A Abubakar has been drawn to reports that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) searched his house in Minna, Niger State, on the orders of its Acting Chairman, CP Ibrahim Magu, and HE feels the need to put the record straight: His house has never been searched by either EFCC or any security agency,” he said.

The statement continued, “Sometime in 2017 operatives of the Commission from Kano zone came to Minna to search a house in Tunga. The team ended up at His Excellency’s Guest House in Minna and told the security officers on duty that they had instructions from their zonal head to search the property.

“The officers said since the numbering of houses in Tunga was haphazard, it must be a case of mistaken identity. When CP Magu was contacted, he said he was not aware of the operation. Thereafter, the EFCC team from Kano left. His Excellency’s understanding is that they realised they came to the wrong address.”