Vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Peter Obi, has sympathised with the government and people of Haiti following the massive earthquake that recently rocked the country.

At least, 1,400 people reportedly died and about 6,000 injured during the 7.2 magnitude earthquake that hit Haiti and some neighbouring countries.

Obi who described the incident as one too many in the history of Haiti revealed that he cannot imagine the untold sorrows of people who lost their loved ones and the pains of those injured and displaced in the devastating earthquake.

Recalling how the country struggled under the weight of the massive destruction caused by an earthquake in 2010, Obi said that the people of Haiti needed all the love and support they could get to pull through the obviously challenging times.

“I condole with the government and people of Haiti on the recent very sad incident that befell them. Words may not completely describe the devastation left behind by the deadly earthquake. We pray God to grant eternal rest to those who lost their lives, console the bereaved and grant quick recovery to the injured.”

After the earthquake of 2010, Obi visited the country with his son almost as an aide worker.