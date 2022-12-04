The 23-year-old young ambassador of TMT Night Club, Mr. Daniel Samuel has disclosed how his emotions play a big role in terms of humanity and helping people in his community.

According to him, “I would like to change the life of everyone around me for good, my happiness is seeing everyone around me winning because I have a very soft heart and loves sharing with others”. Daniel Samuel said when asked about plans.

The country continues to be one of the most unfriendly environments to the less privileged citizens, The increase in the cost of everything has made it hard to feed and live a good life, particularly for those who have no job.

“My heart melts when I see people suffering I’m the kind of person that displeased myself just to please others”.