For Chinor Irene Emeka, her new book, ‘My Heritage Africa 2063’ is not only an embodiment of history and tourism, it is also an intellectual fulfillment of skill, talent and destiny.

According to the author, the work is a project conceived as a thought, which progressed into a desire and later manifested into reality.

“My Heritage Africa 2063 is calculated to advance the benefit of re-awakening our cultural heritage, as well as a way of bringing our people together. Hopefully, it will motivate mutual trust, enhance security and engender greater peace, as Africa is an embodiment of hundreds of ethnic groups and diversity of different cultures and languages. It is also hoped that the project will further accelerate the advancement of not only Pan-African unity and identity, but most importantly, those of the component nations,” she said.

Speaking further, Chinor Emeka said the African Heritage Foundation accompaniment of her work, ‘My Heritage Africa 2063’ is not only an innovation, but also a phenomenal sharing of goodwill. “Also remarkable is the uniqueness of the Heritage Beauty Pageant, which is to promote our cultural values in terms of modeling in traditional African attire. In summary, ‘My Heritage Africa 2063’ serves as a clarion call to both African elders and youths, the book systematically explores the past and present challenges of the African continent while drawing attention to potential solutions to these challenges in order to secure a prosperous future for Africa.”