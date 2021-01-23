By Rita Okoye

Akwa Ibom State-born actress, movie producer and entrepreneur, Angel Samuda, has reiterated the importance of knowing one’s self worth in the entertainment industry and why actresses must not succumb to sexual harassment. In this interview, the producer of movies like Anna, Unplugged, Wedding Night, Nwando, Depth of Despair, The Road Not Taken, Rhoda and Virgins on Fire among others shares the challenges of being a female filmmaker in a male-dominated industry, coping with sexual harassment, kissing on set and her love life among other issues bordering on her career.

What is your New Year Resolution?

My New Year resolution is doing good movies. I also want to help as many people as I can and always be me by doing my very best and leaving the rest to God.

What bad habits would you wish to drop?

I want to stop not checking up on people (laughter). I always have this feeling that I might be disturbing someone by checking up on people frequently so I rarely check on people these days and it has become a pain in the butt for me because I have lost a lot of friends. It is not easy for me and I think it isn’t very good.

What are your projections for Nollywood this year?

That is to produce as many good movies as I can and help aspiring actors with promising talents by creating platforms for them.

Who are your role models in the industry and why?

This question is tough because I admire anybody with talent. I mean anyone who is good at what she or he does.

Why have you not been steady with acting?

Acting and producing come with many challenges but despite these, I have other things I manage which equally need my attention like my clothing line and foodstuffs business.

What are the major challenges of producing movies as a young Nigerian woman in a male-dominated industry?

For me there is no challenge really but it could be challenging and scary when you see people who do good movies and have been in the industry for a long time. However, if you know what you are doing and what you are in for, you will definitely excel. Even the men turn out to respect you more because they know you know your onions.

Have you ever encountered sexual harassment and how did you deal with it?

Oh yes, a lot. That is the primary reasons I stopped acting for some time. I wasn’t bold enough to speak my mind so I always cried back home feeling bad and dejected. However, when I thought it over and was woman enough to speak out, I bounced back; that was the turning point of my career. The moment you let them know that you know your worth and why you are in the industry, they have no choice but to respect you and know you are different! I don’t need to sleep with a producer, director or an actor to prove my worth and capability. God has been on my side ever since.

How is your man coping seeing you act romantic roles?

It is not always easy convincing him for roles like that but then, in the long run he is cool. He knows it is my career. However, he would not accept any kissing scene.

So you don’t kiss in movies…

Not at all and I like it. However I can peck, smooch, lie on the same bed with the opposite sex and all but kissing is a no-no for me. If I am given a role with lots of kissing scenes and the story would be better portrayed with real kissing scenes, I would simply suggest to the director to give the role to another actor. I am not sentimental or desperate when it has to do with my work. If I can’t do it I will simply suggest you give it to another.

What is your position on this trending DNA Test issue?

It is a very complicated issue as it speaks so much about relationships in general. However, it varies. I don’t see it as something any home should be proud of but on the other hand, I support DNA testing. It should be done if in doubt. This is due to adultery and infidelity which has become the order of the day.

Would you advise men to do DNA test immediately after a child is born?

That is worrisome for me. Why would a man ask for a DNA test after his child is born? Trust is powerful and should be treated carefully. If along the line you no longer trust your partner and your partner has given you a reason to suspect her, why not? There are increasing cases of fathers who are determined to avoid parental responsibilities.

How would you react if your hubby asks that the kids go for a DNA test?

It will hurt me badly and that means he doesn’t trust me. Why and what on earth have we been doing over the years? Yet again, knowing myself I would be indifferent because a clear conscience fears no accusation but our marriage will never remain the same. A spouse should not ask for DNA tests except on infidelity grounds. Just my view though. People would have different opinions on this subject as it is a very delicate one.

Do you consider yourself romantic?

(Laughter) I am not romantic at all. I am terrible at it but people say I am.

What is your advice to women seeking rich men to date or marry?

When has marrying or dating rich men become an answer to all financial problems? Money only brings comfort. Many people still cry behind closed doors and come out to make us feel it is all rosy.

Love, sex, and money, which do you think should come first and why?

For me it is love first. I am a lover girl; I love love, and love loves me right back. I believe with love, you enjoy the sex and the money better.

What attracted you to your husband?

Everything about him the eyes can see but aside from his physical looks, his humility and cleanliness got me.

What has marriage taught you?

Marriage has taught me a whole lot and being patient and observant is my number one.

What are the changes you expect to see in Nollywood in 2021?

I expect to see Nollywood grow beyond the level we are now and giving room to aspiring actors to be discovered so that we don’t keep recycling the same set of celebrities who have been there for ages. We have younger ones with awesome talent yet to be discovered.