A mother of two, Muibat Lawal, on Friday, pleaded with a Mapo Grade A Customary Court in Ibadan to dissolve her eight year-old marriage to her estranged husband, Abduljelil Lawal on grounds of lack of love, public assault and irresponsibility.

In her testimony, Muibat said she met and fell in love with Lawal on Facebook.

“After our wedding in Offa Town, Lawal’s irresponsibility became well pronounced as he turned to me to his punching bag. He beats me anytime I beg him to provide for us at home.

“In fact, he accuses me of infidelity and subjects me to public assault,” Muibat told the court.

She said since there was no love lost between her and estranged husband, the court should grant her request for dissolution of the marriage.

Lawal, who did not object to Muibat’s request for divorce, however, denied assaulting her during their eight year-old union.

He told the court:”she is free to go if she wishes and I’m ready to cater for the children.’’

The President of the Court, Mrs S.M. Akintayo, held that since the petitioner proved beyond reasonable doubt that her marriage to Lawal, the court owed it a duty to grant her request for dissolution of same in the interest of peace.

She awarded custody of the two children produced by the union to the petitioner, but ordered the respondent to ensure monthly payment of N15,00 as for their upkeep allowance.

Akintayo further made an order restraining Lawal from either threatening, harassing or interfering in the private life of Muibat.

She however, made a consequential order to the effect that the duo should be jointly responsible for the education and other welfare of the children. (NAN)