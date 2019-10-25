A businesswoman, Asabe Salisu, on Friday prayed an Upper Area Court in Mararaba, Nasarawa State, to dissolve her eight-year-old marriage to her husband, for alleged battery and consistent insults to her parents.

Asabe also told the court that her husband, Ali Tada, has failed in his duty as a husband.

”I have been married to Ali for eight years and we have two children. My husband is a very violent and disrespectful man.

”He threatens my family members. He also beats, calls me names . He is also a wicked man.

Asabe pleaded with the court to confirm the dissolution of the marriage and to also compel the respondent to pay her N237,000 he was owing her.

The respondent, however, denied all the allegations.

The judge, Mr Ibrahim Shekarau, adjourned the case until Oct. 31 for hearing and consideration of settlement. (NAN)