A housewife, Mary Okunade, on Friday prayed an Ado-Ekiti Customary Court for the dissolution of her 25-year-old marriage to Tokunbo, on grounds that he was a drunk and also a wife beater.

The mother of three, told the court that her husband has destroyed the house windows and doors. ”I have not known peace in the past 25 years of marriage. My husband is a drunkard and a night crawler.

”He defecates in my pots whenever he comes home late after binging on alcohol. He also sold four bundles of iron sheets out of the six bundles I bought,” she alleged.

She alleged that her husband has refused to support her or provide for his three children, aged 24, 19 and 14.