A public servant, Mrs Blessing Etim, on Thursday prayed the Customary Court in Jikwoyi, to grant her divorce from her husband on grounds that he treats her like a piece of filthy rag.

Etim, who resides in Nasarawa State,made the allegations in a divorce petition to the court.

“I am exhausted in this marriage. Since I married my husband I have not known peace. He is always fighting me. The worst of it all is that he harasses me before family members and in public.

”He treats me like a piece of filthy rag,” she alleged.

The petitioner told the court that her husband almost strangled her on one occasion, “saying if not for my neighbours who came to my rescue, I would have been long dead”.

She also alleged that her husband has stopped caring for the family “I have been the one paying our house rent, medical bills, feeding, clothing and even the children’s school fees, I can’t continue with this marriage “.

The respondent was not in court and did not send any correspondence stating reasons his absence.

The presiding judge, Jemilu Jega , in his ruling said:”the respondent is not in court and has not sent any correspondence. In view of the circumstances, for the interest of Justice, hearing notice will be pasted at the respondent’s residence”.

Jega adjourned the matter until Sept 15, for hearing. (NAN)