From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Impeached Deputy Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Ogundeji Iroju, has described the process that led to his impeachment from office as illegal and vowed to challenge it in court

He disclosed that he has filed a suit challenging his removal from office and would stop at nothing to challenge the action of the leadership of the House.

Iroju was impeached on November 24 for alleged gross misconduct inimical to the progress of the House.

The notice of his removal was signed by 20 members of the House in line with the standing order of the House.

He was, subsequently, replaced by the lawmaker representing Odigbo 11 state constituency, Mr Samuel Aderoboye

The ex-deputy speaker said he was confident of victory at the court, saying that “my impeachment was illegal, unconstitutional and against the rule of the house.”