Rita Okoye, Lagos

For emerging Afro-pop music star Lamidi Abidemi Martins, aka O2 Father, penning down good lyrics is inspired by his personal experience and lifestyle.

Born on December 12, 1998, in Omu Eleni, Ogun State, O2 Father is angling to take over the Nigerian music scene with his distinct brand of Afro-pop music which has been described as ‘so unique and too deep for the new generation.’

In a chat with Daily Sun, the recording artist shed light on his foray into music.

‘To be honest, I started music at a very young age, singing other people’s song, jotting things until one day I followed a friend to the studio and they were all freestyling. I decided to freestyle and they saw I was good and they encouraged me to start dropping tracks,’ he recalled.

O2 Father, whose education was paused after his Senior Secondary Certificate Examinations as a result of lack of funds to sponsor his tertiary education, hopes to continue his education as soon as possible.

On what made his music what it is today, he was quick to state: ‘I learnt so many things in Ogun State where I was born and also learnt so many things where I stayed in Ibadan, after my secondary school. Both environments made my music what it is today. My inspiration comes from my lifestyle, what happens to me, the way I move, the way I do things, the way people talk and what surrounds me. I want to be a great artist in life, I want people to call me number one, I want to be a legend after I die because legends live forever.’

The singer, who is set to drop a new song titled ‘247’ under Owomabo’s HND records, revealed that 2Baba and 9ice are his greatest musical influences.

‘2Baba and 9ice have had great influences on my style and brand of music.’

Speaking on the soon to be released track, O2 Father said: ‘247 is a song where I was expressing the kind of love I have for a girl and expressing how she means to me.’

He said that his music is ‘universal. I talk about love, I talk about lifestyle, I talk about my experiences, I talk about hustle; my music touches all aspect of life.’

According to him: ‘I work tirelessly day and night trying to satisfy my fans, and also to take Afro-pop style of music to another level; to sell our culture. Also, I am trying to perfect my creativity because I just don’t want to be a hero but a legend.’