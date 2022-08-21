From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The governorship candidate of the Labour Party in Abia State, Dr Alex Otti has described his joining of the Party as divine rather than coincidental.

Otti made this known when over 170 Coordinators of several pressure groups in Abia State, selected from the 17 LGAs visited him at his Campaign office in Umuahia, to declare support for the Labour Party and Otti’s election in the 2023 general elections.

“My coming to Labour Party was by a divine arrangement and not a coincidence. I have known Mr Peter Obi and have even canvassed support for his kind of principled administration of public trust which was published in a national daily in 2020.

“I joined Labour Party before ever knowing that Peter Obi was coming, I called him and he asked me to hang on there that he is coming and today, here we are by God’s divine arrangement.

“Those of us that are ‘Obidient’ are doing the right thing and those of us campaigning for Peter Obi are doing what I started two years ago and you can see that we shared a lot of similarities in our political journeys and background training”.

Otti encouraged every member of the “Obidient” family to take the campaign to their local communities where actual voting will be taking place.

He urged them to emphasize the importance of voting the Labour Party from the top to the state for the change they all desire to take place in Abia State and the country as a whole.

Leaders of the groups said Otti’s involvement in the guber race has provided credible options for the electorates in the state

Apostle Kenneth Wiper, coordinator of leaders of All Churches for Peter Obi/Alex Otti in Abia State said the groups would not only strive to deliver Peter Obi during the election but also Otti.

Others present were representatives of subgroups from the Pentecostal fellowship, Anglicans, Methodists, Catholics, Coordinators from the Abia Arise organization, Coalition for Peter Obi and Alex Otti, Rescue Abia and the Otawike groups.

Matilda Anyamnele, State Coordinator, Coalition for Peter Obi (CPO), in her remarks said “after due consideration with all information available to us as a group, we have found nobody worthy of rescuing Abia from the comatose state of non-performance but Alex Otti.

She said all Pro groups across the country have vowed to work with the Labour Party guber candidate and every other candidate to ensure that the presidential bid of Peter Obi was balanced with competent lieutenants in the business of leadership.

The Campaign DG for Alex Otti gubernatorial, Acho Obioma, a former APC factional chairman, made it clear that he voluntarily left the party based on his personal conviction that Otti was the candidate to beat based on his credibility and competence.

He emphasized the need for all members of the ‘Obidient Movement’ to work for the overall victory of the Labour Party on election day.